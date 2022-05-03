Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Short Interest Up 36.0% in April

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NAT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,377,330. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $512.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.05. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.81.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -5.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

