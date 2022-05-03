Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 3.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $3,403,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,804. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

