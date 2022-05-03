NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,075 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,808,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.6% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $4.65 on Tuesday, hitting $140.46. 2,458,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,030. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $149.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($2.98). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

