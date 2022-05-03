NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

AAP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.92. The stock had a trading volume of 853,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,618. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.