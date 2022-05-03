NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 22,228 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,844,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,662. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.53. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,718. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

