NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 59,746 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,053,000 after acquiring an additional 917,993 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,825,000 after acquiring an additional 232,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.74. The stock had a trading volume of 985,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,733. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day moving average is $126.02. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.
CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
