NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 59,746 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,053,000 after acquiring an additional 917,993 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,825,000 after acquiring an additional 232,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.74. The stock had a trading volume of 985,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,733. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day moving average is $126.02. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

