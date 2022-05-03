NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,596,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,484,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after acquiring an additional 159,497 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,155,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.04. 317,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,296. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12.

