NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167,792 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,686 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,917,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,847,000 after purchasing an additional 354,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. upped their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.57. 1,647,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,604. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.90. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $209.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average of $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Baidu (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

