NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $3 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.78. The company had a trading volume of 772,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.74. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

