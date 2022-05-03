NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $6.53 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 61,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,307. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.40. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.99 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

