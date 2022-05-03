NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $4.44 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.38. 15,196,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,897,307. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $231.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $272.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

