NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $5.19 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $103.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,280. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.14.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

