NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,538,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,086. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

