Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 22,816 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,210.4% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 21,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 27,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.07. 2,633,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,778. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

