Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 1,952 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,383. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

