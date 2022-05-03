Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.22. 7,869,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average is $92.54.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

