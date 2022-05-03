Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 38,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $133,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.41. 62,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,539. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

