Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,733 shares of company stock valued at $51,995,290. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.88. 233,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,571,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.