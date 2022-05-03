Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 597,733 shares of company stock valued at $153,146,891. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $25.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,368.51. 35,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,664. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,230.05 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,638.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,771.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

