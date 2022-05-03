Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $7.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,809. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

