Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.
Shares of TGT traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.95. 97,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,013. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.64 and its 200-day moving average is $230.13.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.
Target Profile (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.