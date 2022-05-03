Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,843. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.20 and a 200 day moving average of $214.57. The stock has a market cap of $397.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

