Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 10,108 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 60,073 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,309,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,311. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

