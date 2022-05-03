Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 110 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PGR traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,401. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

