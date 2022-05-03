Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,413 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,395,466 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

