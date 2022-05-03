Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $21.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $576.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,951. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.14. The company has a market capitalization of $235.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

