Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 266 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,073.00.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $19.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,987.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,013.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,961.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

