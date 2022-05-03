Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 53,888 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,888 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,770,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,089,000 after acquiring an additional 89,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.12. 67,411,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,358,789. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

