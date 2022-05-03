Northwest Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $82.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,327. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

