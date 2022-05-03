Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded up $4.93 on Monday, hitting $310.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.56 and its 200-day moving average is $365.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.