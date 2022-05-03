Novacoin (NVC) Price Hits $0.0623

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $145,585.60 and $65.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,809.05 or 1.00089592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00046782 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001473 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

