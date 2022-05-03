NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.52. 342,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,183,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

