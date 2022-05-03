Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,928,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 56,139 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.41% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $30,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NUV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. 2,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.