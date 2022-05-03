NVE (NVEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Get NVE alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter worth $744,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.