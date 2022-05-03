NVE (NVEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NVEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
NVE Company Profile (Get Rating)
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.
