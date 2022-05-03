NXM Market Cap Tops $634.61 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. NXM has a total market capitalization of $634.61 million and approximately $23,961.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $96.05 or 0.00249568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,499.03 or 1.00033263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00101200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00029472 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,883,600 coins and its circulating supply is 6,607,086 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

