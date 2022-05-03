NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in April

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NSFDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957. NXT Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

