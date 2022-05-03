NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in April

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of NSFDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957. NXT Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
