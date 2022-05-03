Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.06 Million

Analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will report sales of $508.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $512.70 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $296.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on OSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,271 shares of company stock worth $5,695,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

