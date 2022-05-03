ODUWA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,687.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,359.89 or 0.99947358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048042 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001496 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.