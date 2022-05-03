Offshift 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $277,329.00 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $277,329.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 72.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,496.41 or 1.00106647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00046370 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001482 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,228,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars.

