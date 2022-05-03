Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

OHI opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $39.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.45.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

