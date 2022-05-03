Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $34.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OMER traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 508.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 978,261 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 535.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 230,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Omeros by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 170,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Omeros by 1,254.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 135,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

