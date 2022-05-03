OMG Network Hits Market Cap of $538.49 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $538.49 million and $90.48 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00009981 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00214573 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.