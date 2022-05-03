Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.03.

ONC remained flat at $C$1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,538. The stock has a market cap of C$101.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.62. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of C$1.59 and a 12-month high of C$3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

