Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,299. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,151.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

