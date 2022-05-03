Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 726.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONCT stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 9,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,731. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. 25.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

