OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $1.43

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.39. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 1,430 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter valued at about $965,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 246,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,764 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 351.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 363,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

