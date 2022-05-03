Open Lending (LPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Open Lending has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Open Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Open Lending by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Open Lending by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.