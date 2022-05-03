Oppenheimer Comments on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.