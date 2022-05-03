Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Optex Systems stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. Optex Systems has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $2.37.
Optex Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
