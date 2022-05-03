OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Reaches $0.0296 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $369,300.52 and approximately $42,065.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00221141 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038841 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.00419171 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,231.05 or 1.88939943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.